50th Anniversary Event of the Great Chelsea Fire of 1973

Special to the Record

Join the City of Chelsea and the Office of Emergency Management for a 50th Anniversary event about the Great Chelsea Fire.

The City of Chelsea and its Department of Emergency Management are hosting an event to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Great Chelsea Fire of 1973. The event will be held on Saturday, October 14, from 12-4 p.m. on the second floor of the Chelsea Station Restaurant (105 Everett Avenue in Chelsea).

All are welcome to attend this very special 50 year remembrance of the second Great Chelsea Fire (1973). There will be a gallery full of pictures, videos, audio, and memorabilia from the fire. There will be special guests that fought and lived through the fire sharing stories and memories in a town hall like forum. The event is free and plenty of parking will be available.