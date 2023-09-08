News Garcia Attends Labor Day Breakfast : School Committee Chair and At-Large City Council Candidate Kelly Garcia Attended the Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast at the Park Plaza Hotel in Boston on Labor Day by Record Staff • September 8, 2023 • 0 Comments La Colaborativa Executive Director Gladys Vega, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Kelly Garcia. Kelly Garcia and District 8 Councilor Calvin Brown with Congresswoman Katherine Clark. Kelly Garcia and Governor Maura Healey. District 8 Councilor Calvin Brown, Kelly Garcia, and Steven Tolman, president of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO.