News

Garcia Attends Labor Day Breakfast : School Committee Chair and At-Large City Council Candidate Kelly Garcia Attended the Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast at the Park Plaza Hotel in Boston on Labor Day

by  •  • 0 Comments
La Colaborativa Executive Director Gladys Vega, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Kelly Garcia.
Kelly Garcia and District 8 Councilor Calvin Brown with Congresswoman Katherine Clark.
Kelly Garcia and Governor Maura Healey.
District 8 Councilor Calvin Brown, Kelly Garcia, and Steven Tolman, president of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *