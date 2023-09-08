News Herbie Kupersmith’s Birthday Party/CHS Reunion Donates $30,000 for Scholarships by Record Staff • September 8, 2023 • 0 Comments Herbie Kupersmith’s Birthday Party and All-CHS Reunion, held Aug. 19, raised more than $30,000 for scholarships for Chelsea High School students. Pictured at the check presentation at City Hall are (front row) Event Planning Committee Member Minna Karas Marino, Supt. of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta, and Executive Director of Administration and Finance Monica Lamboy. Back row are Planning Committee Member and City Council President Leo Robinson, Planning Committee Chair Herbie Kupersmith, and Planning Committee Members Edward Medros and Frank DePatto.