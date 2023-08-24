Chelsea KoC Charity Golf Tournament Honors Catherine ‘Cathy’ Lanzillo

The Chelsea Knights of Columbus (KoC) Charity Golf Tournament was held Sunday at the Apple Hill Golf Course in East Kingston, N.H.

The tournament honored the memory of Catherine “Cathy” Lanzillo, a much admired and highly respected volunteer at the tournament for more than 20 years. Mrs. Lanzillo passed away on February 10, at the age of 68.

Members of Mrs. Cathy Lanzillo’s family, granddaughter Nevaeh Jean Baptiste, daughters Kim Lanzillo and Kristen Hayward, and husband Bob “Boomer” Lanzillo, pictured at the Chelsea Knights of Columbus Chaarity Golf Tournament that honored Mrs. Lanzillo for her volunteer

efforts at the tournament.

Kelly Martin, daughter of Catherine “Cathy” Lanzillo, and Patty Garcia, pictured at the Chelsea Knights of Columbus Charity Golf Tournament that honored Mrs. Lanzillo, a longtime volunteer at the Tournament.

Mrs. Lanzillo’s husband, Bob Lanzillo, a longtime member of the Knights, their daughters, Kim Lanzillo, Kelly Martin, and Kristen Hayward, and granddaughters, Nevaeh Jean Baptiste and Amaya Martin, were present for what was a touching tribute and a glorious summer day of golf followed by a barbecue luncheon and a drawing for raffle prizes.

Kelly Martin said her mother truly enjoyed being a volunteer at the annual golf tournament.

“This is a beautiful tribute,” said Kelly. “They do this every year, but this year everybody’s here and they’re remembering my mother. It’s just really nice. It’s special.”

Kelly thanked Dave Morency for his efforts in organizing the tournament. “Dave puts this event together every single year. He made sure that the shirts had mom’s name and he made the bracelets in her memory. There are really no words to describe his efforts. He goes above and beyond. He’s amazing,” said Kelly, whose husband, Felipe, was a golfer in the tournament.

Bob Lanzillo took a break from his helpful role of grilling hot dogs at Sunday’s event to talk about his beloved wife, Cathy Lanzillo.

“My wife volunteered for 23 years at this tournament,” said Bob proudly. “It was always a fun day for her, and she loved seeing everyone at the tournament.”

Bob said he first met Cathy while they were growing up on Central Avenue. They both attended Shurtleff School and Chelsea High School.

“I proposed in 1973 and we were married in 1974,” said Bob. “We lived on Chester Avenue right after we were married. She was a great wife, mother, and grandmother. Everyone loved her.”

Cathy Lanzillo worked as the cafeteria manager at Chelsea High for 30 years. She like to travel, such as on vacations to Aruba and New Hampshire. She enjoyed spending time with her family and had a lot of friends who admired her deeply.

Kim Lanzillo is one of Chelsea High School’s greatest three-sport (volleyball, basketball, and softball) athletes. She was inducted into the CHS Hall of Fame in 2011. Bob and Cathy Lanzillo proudly attended their daughter’s prestigious induction ceremony.

Kim Lanzillo reflected on how very much she appreciated her mother’s support at all her games. “She came to all my games, home and away. Sometimes, the referee would say, ‘Do you want the whistle, Mrs. Lanzillo?’ remembered Kim, smiling at the thought of her mother’s spirited and loving presence in the stands at all of her athletic endeavors. “She never missed a game