News Intergenerational Support for MVES by Record Staff • August 24, 2023 • 0 Comments Amelia Ferringo finished her junior year at Malden Catholic by giving back. She worked with her school to organize a “dress down day” to support Mystic Valley Elder Services’ Emergency Closet, which provides essential items like bedding and toiletries for older adults in the community. Working with classmate Ben Gowrie, Amelia’s efforts raised $2,180 for the Emergency Closet. Amelia also extended her efforts to Chelsea Jewish Healthcare, where she works part-time. She collected dozens of donated items for thes Emergency Closet. Amelia and Ben are pictured here delivering some of the donations to Lisa Gurgone, CEO of Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES). MVES supports residents of Chelsea, Malden, and nine nearby communities. To learn more or donate to the Emergency Closet, visit www.mves.org/emergency-closet or contact 781-388-4822 or [email protected].