Nomination Papers Deadline Is Tuesday, August 8

Candidates for public office in the 2023 election have until Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. to submit their nomination papers to the City Clerk’s office for certification by the Board of Registrars.
The 2023 Preliminary Election in Chelsea is Tuesday, Sept. 26. The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
It has not been determined whether there will be a Preliminary Election in any of the races for council or school committee.
As of Wednesday, eight residents had pulled nomination papers for the three at-large seats on the Chelsea City Council.
Following is the list of residents who have pulled nomination papers:
Councilor-at- Large
Alexis Balcarcel
Kelly Chaney Garcia
Roberto Andres
Jimenez-Rivera
*Leo Robinson
Adriel Adonis
Rodriguez
Yamir G. Rodriguez
Olivia Anne Walsh
Devra Sari Zabot
DISTRICT COUNCILOR ONE
*Todd B. Taylor
DISTRICT COUNCILOR TWO
Constantinos Boussios
*Melinda M. Vega
DISTRICT COUNCILOR THREE
*Norieliz D. DeJesus
DISTRICT COUNCILOR FOUR
Tanairi Garcia
Marnie MacAlpine
Adriel Adonis Rodriguez
DISTRICT COUNCILOR FIVE
Lisa A. Santagate
DISTICT COUNCILOR SIX
Enio A. Lopez Perez
*Giovanni A. Recupero
DISTRICT COUNCILOR SEVEN
Gerrit D. DeYoung
Manuel Teshe
DISTRICT COUNCILOR EIGHT
*Calvin T. Brown
SCHOOL COMMITTEE AT-LARGE
Katherine Cabral
DISTIRCT ONE
*Shawn P. O’Regan
DISTRICT TWO
Michael Byron Lopez II
Sarah Elizabeth Neville
DISTRICT THREE
Jonathan Daniel Gomez-Pereira
*Naomi E. Zabot
DISTRICT FOUR
Mayra Balderas
Zaida V. Ismatul
DISTRICT FIVE
Claryangeliz Covas Caraballo
DISTRICT SIX
*Ana E. Hernandez
DISTRICT SEVEN
Lucia Henriquez
Loren Alexander Sokol
Celeste Yvette Williams
DISTRICT EIGHT
*Yessenia L. Alfaro
* Denotes a candidate for re-election