Nomination Papers Deadline Is Tuesday, August 8

Candidates for public office in the 2023 election have until Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. to submit their nomination papers to the City Clerk’s office for certification by the Board of Registrars.

The 2023 Preliminary Election in Chelsea is Tuesday, Sept. 26. The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

It has not been determined whether there will be a Preliminary Election in any of the races for council or school committee.

As of Wednesday, eight residents had pulled nomination papers for the three at-large seats on the Chelsea City Council.

Following is the list of residents who have pulled nomination papers:

Councilor-at- Large

Alexis Balcarcel

Kelly Chaney Garcia

Roberto Andres

Jimenez-Rivera

*Leo Robinson

Adriel Adonis

Rodriguez

Yamir G. Rodriguez

Olivia Anne Walsh

Devra Sari Zabot

DISTRICT COUNCILOR ONE

*Todd B. Taylor

DISTRICT COUNCILOR TWO

Constantinos Boussios

*Melinda M. Vega

DISTRICT COUNCILOR THREE

*Norieliz D. DeJesus

DISTRICT COUNCILOR FOUR

Tanairi Garcia

Marnie MacAlpine

Adriel Adonis Rodriguez

DISTRICT COUNCILOR FIVE

Lisa A. Santagate

DISTICT COUNCILOR SIX

Enio A. Lopez Perez

*Giovanni A. Recupero

DISTRICT COUNCILOR SEVEN

Gerrit D. DeYoung

Manuel Teshe

DISTRICT COUNCILOR EIGHT

*Calvin T. Brown

SCHOOL COMMITTEE AT-LARGE

Katherine Cabral

DISTIRCT ONE

*Shawn P. O’Regan

DISTRICT TWO

Michael Byron Lopez II

Sarah Elizabeth Neville

DISTRICT THREE

Jonathan Daniel Gomez-Pereira

*Naomi E. Zabot

DISTRICT FOUR

Mayra Balderas

Zaida V. Ismatul

DISTRICT FIVE

Claryangeliz Covas Caraballo

DISTRICT SIX

*Ana E. Hernandez

DISTRICT SEVEN

Lucia Henriquez

Loren Alexander Sokol

Celeste Yvette Williams

DISTRICT EIGHT

*Yessenia L. Alfaro

* Denotes a candidate for re-election