City Hosting Meeting on Forsyth Pocket Park

Work is scheduled to begin late this summer on a reconstructed Forsyth Open Space pocket park at the intersection of Lafayette/Franklin Avenue and Sturgis Street.

The city is hosting an on-site community meeting offering neighboring community members a chance to hear plans for the reconstruction of the open space.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Lafayette Avenue at Sturgis Street.

Earlier this spring, the City Council approved $350,000 in Community Preservation Act funding for the project.

The Forsyth Pocket Park funding will be used to convert an existing, city-owned parcel into a public park that will include a seating area, bike rack, shade trees, and green infrastructure. The triangular parcel is located uphill from Carter Heights Apartments where Forsyth Street becomes Sturgis Street and extends to Lafayette Avenue.

The planned topics for the meeting include a review of the proposed construction schedule, including the approximate start date and project duration, and a discussion of the sequence of work operations.

There will also be a discussion of the staging of construction equipment, site security, and anticipated impacts to abutting spaces for the duration of the work.

City officials stated the meeting will also be an opportunity to open communications between abutters and the construction team, including introductions to the project construction team.

The project is related to the reconstruction of the historic Franklin Avenue staircase, and original plans for the pocket park called for setting aside a space of about 25 feet by 15 feet.

Connecting Lafayette Street to Franklin Avenue, the aging staircase is frequently used by residents to access Cary Square and nearby bus service, according to Alex Train, the city’s Director of Housing and Community Development. Addressing deteriorating concrete, poor lighting, and overgrown vegetation, along with the limited visibility and other issues raised by residents, the project saw the staircase fully redesigned, in consultation with surrounding neighbors. The design comprises precast concrete stairs and landings, architectural hand railings, bollard lighting, and a series of shrubs and trees to beautify the space.

After a competitive procurement process, the Community Development hired Edward Paige & Sons as the site contractor.

Construction is now underway, with the contractor focused on demolishing the old staircase, performing site grading, and installing underground electrical. The targeted completion date of the project is December 31, according to Train.