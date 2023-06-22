News Supt. Of Schools Dr. Almi Abetya Attends CHS Reunion Committee Meeting by Record Staff • June 22, 2023 • 0 Comments Supt. of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta attended a Chelsea High School Reunion Committee meeting, thanking the members for donating the proceeds from the Aug. 19 reunion to scholarships for CHS students. Pictured at the meeting are, from left, Edythe Shuman, Dr. Almi Abeyta, and Committee Co-Chair Minna Karas Marino. Back row, from left, are Frank Henry, City Council President Leo Robinson, Committee Chair Herb Kupersmith, and Frank DePatto. Guests will also fete Kupersmith on his 84th birthday. Kupersmith graduated from Williams Junior High, where he led the basketball team to 27 consecutive victories. After graduating from Chelsea High in 1957, Kupersmith played basketball at Newton Junior College where he dazzled opponents with his playmaking and outside shooting skills.