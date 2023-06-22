News Chelsea Black Community Holds Juneteenth Community Celebration by Record Staff • June 22, 2023 • 0 Comments From left, District 1 Councilor Todd Taylor, Joe Mullaney, Darren Cromwell, CBC President Joan Cromwell, John Martin, Larry Elgart, and David Rudolph. From left, Yahya Noor, owner of Tawakal Restaurant, CAPICExecutive Director Richelle Cromwell, Londyn Elgart, Chelsea Schools Equity, Diversity, and Excellence Officer Dr. Aaron T. Jennings, and Chelsea Community Connections Director Cara Cogliano. Pictured at the Juneteenth Welcoming Table at Washington Park in Prattville are (seated) twin sisters, Keda Williams and Shara Williams. Standing are James Robinson, Reia Briggs-Connor, and City Councilor Calvin T. Brown.