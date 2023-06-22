City Addressing Concerns About Potential Removal of Trees Along Broadway

Local environmental justice non-profit GreenRoots has raised concerns about the potential removal of mature, large-growth trees as part of the upcoming Upper Broadway reconstruction project.

“We have received several calls, emails, and Facebook messages from residents who are concerned with the removal of trees and are opposed to taking them down,” stated GreenRoots Executive Director Roseann Bongiovanni in an email. “We know the City of Chelsea is committed to increasing Chelsea’s tree canopy; yet this action to cut down several large growth trees goes against the principles we all are committed to. Replacing these trees, some of which are quite large, healthy and beautiful, to replace them with small caliper trees will be a travesty.”

Chelsea Housing and Community Development Director Alex Train stated that since the project was first proposed in 2014, there have been a number of different project managers involved with the design.

“As a MassDOT funded and administered project, the surface improvements were designed in accordance with MassDOT design requirements, including bike lanes and turning lanes,” stated Train. “Along the corridor, this plan required widening portions of the roadway along one side of the street (the western edge of the corridor) where a number of trees were proposed for removal. Although this didn’t call for the removal of all trees, it did encompass relatively mature trees.”

As a result, Train said the city put in place a plan of action to advance the revision of these plans with MassDOT, which is underway. He added that the city conducted site walks to inspect these trees with representatives from MassDOT a number of months ago to advance a preservation plan. “Subsequently, we asked our engineers to draw up revisions to the plan to preserve these mature trees that we can propose to MassDOT,” Train stated. “In essence, this would entail having the trees inside of curb extensions, where the curbing comes out and around the trees on this particular side of the street. These plans are currently being produced and we remain in discussion with MassDOT.”

Train said he and other city leaders take the preservation of trees seriously, given the myriad of benefits provided by urban trees. He said the city remains committed to identifying an approach, reaching consensus with MassDOT, and ensuring it is communicated broadly.