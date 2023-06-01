Vendors Sought for Chamber and City Market Initiatives

Special to the Record

The Chelsea Chamber of Commerce is organizing and hosting the Chelsea Marketplace on the City Hall Lawn on Friday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Marketplace is an opportunity for local vendors, who must be Chelsea residents, to gather and sell their products in a setting similar to a farmers market.

The Marketplace will be outside on the City Hall lawn along Broadway from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items for sale are expected to include jewelry, food, clothing, and handmade products.

Inspiring entrepreneurs and home business owners are encouraged to participate. To do so, anyone interested must complete a registration form and apply for a vendor permit, both of which are available on the city’s website.

The event is in addition to the Chelsea Neighborhood Market, which is also currently accepting applications for food vendors and businesses.

Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Funding Allocation, the City of Chelsea is launching Chelsea Neighborhood Market as part of a multidimensional strategy to increase economic opportunities for food businesses, strengthen partnerships with Chelsea-based food distributors, and improve food security.

The Chelsea Neighborhood Market will offer a central location for local vendors to sell foods and ingredients, including but not limited to fresh and dried produce, meat, fish, dairy, oils, and spices. The Market will be open to the public, near residential neighborhoods, and within walking distance of public transportation.

To support the launch of Chelsea Neighborhood Market and provide support for Chelsea residents to become Market vendors, the City of Chelsea allocated $100,000 to be disbursed over three years to the Chelsea Neighborhood Market and Food Business Grant Program. This grant opportunity is open to Chelsea-based food businesses and first-time entrepreneurs interested in becoming vendors at the Chelsea Neighborhood Market in 2023.

The deadline for the grant applications, which can be filled out online or at City Hall, is June 9.