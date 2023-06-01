CPA Funded Work on Temple Emmanuel Roof Gets Underway

Special to the Record

Overlooking Cary Square, Temple Emmanuel signifies a cultural institution steeped in history.

Temple Emmanuel and the City of Chelsea, through its Department of Housing and Community Development, recently announced the start of a major historic restoration project aimed at preserving this notable community asset. Funded through a $246,000 Community Preservation Act grant appropriated by Chelsea City Council, as recommended by the Community Preservation Committee, the project will utilize Community Preservation Act resources to initiate a comprehensive rehabilitation of the temple’s 150-year-old slate roof, a significant effort vital to preserving the integrity of the building.

“The Torah commands us to remove any obstacle that could cause others mortal danger,” commented Sara Lee Callahan, President of Temple Emmanuel. “We’re deeply grateful to Chelsea’s City Council and Community Preservation Committee for enabling us to fulfill this obligation by strengthening our historic slate roof’s stability and durability.”

The Community Preservation Act is a vital tool for preserving historical resources in the City, said Alex Train, Director of Housing and Community Development.

“We’re thrilled that Temple Emmanuel will proceed with these repairs, made possible through Chelsea City Council and the Community Preservation Committee,” Train said.

Situated prominently in Cary Square at 60 Tudor Street, the structure housing Temple Emmanuel has been an architecturally distinctive Chelsea landmark since the mid-nineteenth century. One of its signature features is a multicolored, geometrically patterned slate roof. In March of 2021, the Chelsea Historical Commission designated the structure a historically significant asset for the City of Chelsea. Chelsea City Council and the Community Preservation Committee provided CPA funding to devise a historic preservation plan for the property. Highlighted as a key priority, the rehabilitation of the aging roof is the first restoration project designed to preserve the property’s historic integrity and extend its lifespan. The project will commence in May of 2023 and be fully completed by mid-2024.