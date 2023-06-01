News Briefs

Senator DiDomenico Hosting Office Hours for Constituents

State Senator Sal DiDomenico will be hosting virtual office hours on Wednesday, June 7 from 5:30-7:00pm. Sign up below to chat with my staff and me about any issues you have with government services, topics you would like to discuss, or just stop by and say hello. “I am here to serve all my constituents across Cambridge, Charlestown, Chelsea, and Everett, and I encourage anyone interested to sign up,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico.

ONLINE VERSION: Register here: bit.ly/SalOfficeHours

PRINT VERSION: You can register by emailing my staff at [email protected] or calling my office at 617-722-1650.

Police Make Street-Level Drug Arrests

Chelsea and Everett police detectives made several drug-related arrests last Thursday, May 25 as part of “Operation Spring Cleaning.”

The arrests were the results of a several-month long investigation for street-level drug violations, focusing on areas of the community that had been highlighted by community stakeholders as places where they believed there was a return of known drug violators.

Several people were arrested for narcotics violations and arraigned in Chelsea District Court with dates to return later, according to Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton.

There are still active warrants for other people connected with the investigation, and Houghton stated that he wanted to assure the community that the collective efforts to reduce the street-level drug trade, along with providing resources for those who suffer from drug addiction go hand in hand.

“We can never arrest our way out of the drug pandemic, but we can focus our efforts on the day-to-day problems affecting our community and take the appropriate action,” said Houghton.

The Chelsea Police Department offers assistance to those seeking help with addiction through the HUB team. Residents who are or who know someone who is struggling with drug addiction can contact Dan Cortez at (617) 466-4807.