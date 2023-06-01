Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans’ Home in Chelsea

On Thursday May 25, 2023 at 9:30 in the morning the Veterans’ Home in Chelsea returned to a time honored tradition of holding a Memorial Day Ceremony in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

The first in several years due to the pandemic, there were over one hundred in attendance to hear from Secretary Jon Santiago, MD, MPH, of the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Tommy Lyons – both Veterans.

Resident Veterans, Family members, staff, Chelsea High School Students and Leaders, CPS Superintendent of Schools, community members, elected officials, and the Home’s Honor Guard were blessed with a solemn occasion under a tent in front of the “Soldiers’ Home Grave”.

The Chelsea High School talented students brought a deeper appreciation of the day with the National Anthem, Taps and the Wind Ensemble who performed The Ash Grove to close the Ceremony.

Acting Superintendent Robert Engell closed with the sentiments echoed throughout the state over the weekend, “Duty, honor, country—they lived for it. And they died for it. We must remind ourselves of the future they fought for, and do our best to live up to those values in the days ahead.”