Homewood Suites Closed for Repairs and Expansion

One of Chelsea’s larger hotels will be closed for up to a year as it undergoes repairs and improvements, including a planned expansion.

The Homewood Suites by Hilton on Beech Street temporarily closed this month and is expected to last for about 12 months, according to Christine Thomas of Hilton Hotels.

In a letter to the City Council earlier this spring, Thomas said Hilton Hotels would work to make sure its associates could find positions nearby during the closure.

“Lawrenceville LLC and Colwen Management, Inc. are focused on minimizing the impact of this temporary closure on our associates,” said Thomas. “We will offer our Homewood Suites by Hilton associates the opportunity to temporarily transfer to one of our hotels for the duration of the repairs and improvements to the property.”

The 152-suite hotel less than three miles from Logan Airport opened in 2017.

The hotel was developed and owned by XSS Hotels and managed by Colwen Hotels and offers a combination of studio and one-bedroom accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas.