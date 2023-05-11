School Attendance on the Uptick

Attendance rates in the Chelsea schools are up from last year, according to Deputy Superintendent of Schools Adam Deleidi.

“In April, every single grade with the exception of 10 and 11 improved their attendance rate from March to April,” Deleidi said at last week’s regular meeting of the School Committee.

Deleidi said the dips in attendance for grades 10 and 11 were not that far off from the March attendance rates.

“As far as the year to date totals, every grade between 5 and 12 are on pace to improve their attendance as compared to the total last year,” said Deleidi.

There has also been an improvement in the district’s dropout rate compared to last year, he said.

At this point last year, the dropout rate was 6.06 percent, while this year, it currently sits at 5.22 percent.

The dropout rate for non-English Language Learners at this point last year was 3.99 percent, compared to 2.75 percent so far this year. The dropout rate for ELL students at this point last year was 16 percent, compared to 10 percent this year.

“While that 10 percent is way higher than we want it to be, it is still six points lower than it was last year,” said Deleidi.

The update on failing grades over the past quarter wasn’t quite as encouraging.

“We are holding steady to where we were the last time we did this at the end of quarter two,” said Deleidi. “I know we weren’t happy to hear this data, and we’re still not but, but we are right around the same ballpark.”

In ninth grade, just over 47 percent of 531 students were failing at least one class, while in tenth grade, the rate was just over 38 percent.

“Part of that has to do with the move towards increasing rigor, and as we increase rigor, we have to make sure we increase the supports that go along with that,” said Deleidi.

In other business, the School Committee recognized Principal Appreciation Day.

“I just don’t think our principals get enough recognition, because they work so hard, and I know how hard it is to be a principal, I have been in their shoes,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta. “I just remember feeling the weight of the world on my shoulders all the time. I know how hard this work is, and the research shows us that the principal is the second key linchpin to improving instruction in the building.

“The first is the actual teacher in the classroom; the responsibility that our principals have to improve instruction is huge.”

Abeyta also took a moment to recognize School Committee member Jeanette Velez for her recent graduation from college.

“You inspire all of us, and thank you for being a role model,” said Abeyta.