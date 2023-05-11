Clark Visits Revere Head Start To Highlight Vital Role Amid GOP Threats

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (MA-5) visited the Community Action Programs Inter-City, Inc. (CAPIC) Head Start program at the Irene O’Connell Community Center in Revere to highlight the devastating impact that funding cuts in the GOP’s Default on America Act would have on children and families across Massachusetts.

Every day, Head Start is making a direct, life-changing impact on kids and families here in Revere. Yet MAGA Republicans’ Default on America Act would gut this vital resource – and at a time when families are already struggling to find and afford child care,” said Whip Clark. “Instead of putting everyday people first, the GOP is endangering their financial security to put even more money into the pockets of billionaires. Democrats are standing in defense of the American people and against these devastating cuts.”

“Slashing Head Start funding would cut off comprehensive early childhood education and services to our communities’ most vulnerable children and families at a time in history when they need it the most,” said Dianne Curtin, Director of CAPIC Head Start. “Young children – who already experienced learning loss during the pandemic – would not have the supports and experiences necessary to close the gaps before going to kindergarten. And parents would no longer have a community of peers and professionals supporting them as they regain their economic footing. We should be doing the opposite: investing in Head Start.”

In Massachusetts, Republicans’ Default on America Act would eliminate 4,800 preschool and child care slots, leaving kids without care and preventing parents from being able to work. Nationwide, over 300,000 children would lose access to child care.

Whip Clark has long been a champion for kids and families, leading the charge for quality, affordable child care in Congress. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Whip Clark secured historic funding for early education and child care in this year’s federal budget. In 2020, she secured $50 billion in pandemic relief funding for the child care industry, helping 200,000 providers keep their doors open to kids across the country. Just weeks ago, she joined with Democratic leaders to reintroduce their Child Care for Working Families Act, comprehensive legislation that tackles the child care crisis and ensures families nationwide can access the high-quality child care they need.