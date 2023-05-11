News in Brief

Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Revere

Residents living in and around Revere can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Casa Lucia at Joseph L Mottola Post 4524 will host this community event on June 19, 2023. The site is located at 61 Lucia Ave. in Revere.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• Narrowing of the smaller arteries of your ankles and feet, called Peripheral Arterial Disease

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com Pre-registration is required.

Community Vigil Will Be Held May 12 for Margarita Morehead

Our community mourns the loss of Margarita Morehead, a resident who died from alleged domestic violence homicide last Monday, May 8.

A community vigil will be held this Friday, May 12 at 10AM at Chelsea City Hall to honor the life of Margarita and raise awareness about the lethality of domestic violence. Please refer to www.harborcov.org for more information about the vigil.

A call to HarborCOV’s hotline can be a first step toward safety. To receive confidential help, call 617-884-9909.

Nuestra comunidad lamenta la pérdida de Margarita Morehead, una residente que murió por presunto homicidio por violencia doméstica el pasado lunes 8 de mayo.

Una vigilia comunitaria se llevará a cabo este viernes 12 de mayo a las 10 am en el City Hall de Chelsea para honrar la vida de Margarita y crear conciencia sobre la letalidad de la violencia doméstica. Consulte www.harborcov.org para obtener más información sobre la vigilia.

Una llamada a la línea directa de HarborCOV puede ser un primer paso hacia la seguridad. Para recibir ayuda confidencial, llame al 617-884-9909.