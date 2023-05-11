North Dartmouth Man Charged With Lafayette Avenue Murder

Special to the Record

A North Dartmouth man was ordered held without bail on Tuesday in Chelsea District Court after being charged with the stabbing death of Margarita Morehead, 59, at an apartment on Lafayette Avenue in Chelsea on Monday.

Angel T. Alvarez, 65, was charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Judge Christopher Henry ordered Alvarez held without bail. Alvarez will return to court June 12 for a probable cause hearing.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday, Chelsea police responded to a call at 44 Lafayette Ave. and found Moorehead, unresponsive and in a pool of blood, according to Assistant District Attorney Erin Murphy. Officers noted Morehead suffered several stab wounds. Morehead was pronounced dead at Cambridge Health Alliance in Everett.

Investigators learned that the victim was dating a man later identified as Alvarez. A witness told investigators that the man the victim was dating drives a red car with a mismatched hood, according to the DA’s office, which stated that Alvarez’s vehicle is a red car with a black hood.

Investigators then located Alvarez’s vehicle, unoccupied, at the intersection of Addison and Eden streets in Chelsea. From outside the vehicle, investigators observed brown stains on the interior and exterior which appeared to be blood, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to a release from the district attorney’s office, later in the evening, Alvarez contacted Chelsea Dispatch to request medical attention and said he wanted to turn himself into police custody. Alvarez provided his location on Route 16 in Everett. Massachusetts state troopers along with Chelsea Police officers responded to the location and placed Alvarez into custody. He was transported to the Chelsea Police Department for booking.

The DA’s office stated that during an audio-video recorded interview at Chelsea Police Department, Alvarez admitted to investigators that he had stabbed his girlfriend, Margarita M. Morehead, multiple times after she

attempted to end the relationship. According to reports, Morehead had an active restraining order against Alvarez.

“Instead of dealing with the reality of an ended relationship with restraint and dignity, this man chose a shocking act of violence that ended Margarita Morehead’s life and ushered in eternal grief for her family, friends and relatives,” stated Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “They will receive all the support they need from our office as this case moves forward.”

The Chelsea City Council held a moment of silence in Morehead’s memory during Monday night’s meeting.

“We would be remiss if we did not have silent prayer in our own way for that family,” said District 8 Councilor Calvin Brown. “We are here highlighting mothers on this beautiful week leading into Mothers’ Day weekend and we lose one of our mothers here today at the hands of violence.”