Nine Candidates Pull Nomination Papers for the 2023 Municipal Election

As of Tuesday morning, only nine candidates had pulled nomination papers from City Clerk Jeannette Cintron White’s office for the 2023 municipal elections for City Council and School Committee positions.

City Council President Leo Robinson, School Committee member Roberto Andres Jimenez-Rivera, and Adriel Adonis Rordiguez have pulled nomination papers for the councilor-at-large election.

District 8 Councilor Calvin Brown and District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero have pulled nomination papers seeking re-election. Marnie Macalpine has pulled nomination papers for the District 4 councilor seat.

Interestingly, the salary for city councilors will double in January, 2024, from $14,000 to $28,000.

District 8 School Committee member Yessenia Alfaro and District 1 School Committee member Kevin O’Regan have pulled nomination papers seeking re-election to their positions. Michael Byron Lopez has pulled nomination papers for the District 2 position on the School Committee.

Candidates have until Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. to submit their nomination papers, so there are still three months to enter the various races for office. The pace of candidates seeking election is expected to pick up in the next few weeks.

Long-time political observers will recall when political races in the city for mayor, Board of Aldermen and School Committee drew large fields of candidates and generated vigorous, campaigns in the five individual wards and citywide.