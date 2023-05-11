News Friends Gather for CHS Basketball And YMHA Wild Animal League Reunion by Record Staff • May 11, 2023 • 0 Comments Chelsea High School alumni from the mid-to-late-1960s gathered for a CHS basketball and Chelsea YMHA Wild Animal League reunion at the Brown Jug. The standouts played basketball for the Red Devils for coaches Fred Garabedian and Arnold Goodman. The Wild Animal League games were played Sunday mornings at the Chelsea YMHA gymansium on Crescent Avenue. Pictured at the reunion are, (clockwise from left), Bobby Long, Leo Robinson, Dave Mugford, Ronald Robinson, Davy Hill, Donald Wolcott, and Dale Johnson.