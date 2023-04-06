Chelsea Native Celebrates New Business in Peabody

Special to the record

Chelsea native Dr. Melissa Torres recently celebrated the opening of her new business, Miel Dental Aesthetics, in Peabody.

Torres is a cosmetic dentist who opened a new start-up dental practice at 300 Andover St. in Peabody. Last month, the Peabody Chamber of Commerce helped Torres celebrate with a ribbon cutting at her practice.

“I am a first-generation Latina born in Cambridge and raised in Chelsea,” said Torres. “My parents are from Central America and came to Massachusetts for the American dream. I attended Northeast Metro Technical High School in Wakefield for Dental Assisting.”

At the age of 15, Torres started working as a dental assistant for many different dentists on the North Shore. Upon graduating high school, she attended Salem State College (now University) for her undergraduate studies.

Torres obtained her Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree (DDS) from the illustrious Howard University College of Dentistry and completed her dental residency at Tufts Dental.

“In 2020, I decided to create Miel Dental Aesthetics,” said Torres. “I wanted to bring a luxurious dental experience patients seek and deserve to the North shore community. Many patients either travel to Boston and or leave the state or country to be able to receive high-end cosmetic services.”

Torres said working with the community was a large part of her vision for her business.

“We have partnered with Citizens Inn, a non-profit organization located in Peabody supporting families that have food and home insecurities,” she said. “For every new patient exam, we are able to provide a family of four a meal a day. Every new patient exam gives back to Peabody and the surrounding communities. This was very important to the vision of the practice and the positive community impact we want to create.”

Miel specializes in composite and porcelain Veneers.

“We also offer a comfort menu and preventative services (cleanings),” said Torres. “I treat many patients who do not feel comfortable/confident smiling. Our procedures are life changing. In addition, I also offer traditional crowns, implant crowns and white fillings.”