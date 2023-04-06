State Officials To Discuss Tobin Bridge Lead Issues at GreenRoots Meeting

State Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca and state highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver will be attending GreenRoots upcoming members meeting on April 13 in response to concerns about lead paint chips at the Tobin Bridge.

Clean up and remediation of the lead paint chips from the Tobin Bridge have been underway for more than a week, according to GreenRoots Executive Director Roseann Bongiovanni. MassDOT has contracted the work for the remediation, which is expected to continue over the next two weeks.

According to Bongivanni, the state officials will also be providing plans and timelines for the work at the Tobin Bridge.

GreenRoots, the city, and representatives from the Conservation Law Foundation and the Boston University School of Public Health sent a letter to Fiandanca on March 17 highlighting their concerns about the lead paint chips in the vicinity of the Tobin Bridge in Chelsea.

Fiandanca and other state officials responded quickly in response to the concerns, with Fiandanca and representatives from MassDOT, including Gulliver, meeting with GreenRoots and Chelsea Housing and Economic Development Director Alex Train on March 21.

In addition to the immediate remediation efforts, Gulliver has stated that there are longer term plans to address the issues at the Tobin Bridge.

“MassDOT is advancing a planned $100 million capital project to address the remaining areas south of the Chelsea Curves,” Gulliver stated. “The project scope will include structural steel repairs and repainting the entire span over neighborhood areas greatly increased structural and environmental safety. At the Secretary’s direction, this project is being rephased and expedited for advertisement this Fall.”

The GreenRoots meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at 90 Everett Ave. on the third floor.