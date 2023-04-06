Jordan Boys & Girls Club of Boston Hosts a Town Meeting To Discuss the Future Plans

Story by Al Terminiello Jr.

Last Monday evening a informal but to the point meeting was held at the 30 Willow Street location of the Jordan Boys & Girls Club of Chelsea to discuss future plans for the entire program, the community and better use of down time of the facility to the community.

Executive Director Gina Centrella, President and CEO of the Boston Boys and Girls Club, Robert Lewis Jr, spearheaded the round table discussion. Their insight and personal affiliation with many of the members and staff added inspiration and enthusiasm to those in attendance.

In this time of uncertainty about police and community, Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton was in attendance. Houghton takes a keen interest in community and the officers that serve the City of Chelsea.

Some of the many topics that were covered at the round table were: how families struggle to keep food on the table during these times; closing the learning gap, post pandemic; how will the BBGC continue to attract and retain teens; how going forward will the BBGC continue to support and invest in the future of its staff and members. During the discussion it was also brought up that the current hours of operation from Monday -Thursday 2pm to 8pm, closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday leave a lot of time available for their building and it’s many facilities are available for positive community usage.

One of the new programs now being offered as a pilot program, is coming from Tracy Nowicki, Director of Chelsea’s Elder Affairs. Starting on April 29 ending on June 8th for six weeks the Jordan Boys and Girls Club’s pool will be used for a senior water aerobics class. This pre-program trial is already filled, but more information on future classes will be announces shortly. This co-operation between Executive Director Centrella and Nowicki is just the beginning of the new future of Chelsea and its connection to the Jordan Boys and Girls Club.

The hosts were most grateful for the input and interest of those in attendance, all had long time ties and fond memories of their time as members and now their children’s, the Jordan Boys and Girls Club has shown by its actions in the past and its future plans that the children and community members of Chelsea are their highest priority, and the longevity of staff members shows a positive relationship with the administration and board of directors.