Iovanna Receives Oath as Chief Probation Officer of Chelsea District Court

Revere resident Jessica Iovanna received her oath as the new Chief Probation Officer of the Chelsea District Court during an impressive ceremony on Dec. 1 at the courthouse.

A Merrimack College 2005 graduate with a degree in Business Management, Iovanna, 39, began her career in the judicial system at Chelsea District Court in 2007 as a probation officer. In 2016, Iovanna, who is also a licensed social worker, was promoted to Assistant Chief Probation Officer in Chelsea.

Chief Probation Officer Jessica

Iovanna receives her oath from Justice Matthew Machera.

Last Thursday, colleagues, friends, and family, including her parents, Andrew and Nancy Iovanna, sister, Karla Iovanna, and brother, Michael, looked on proudly as First Justice Matthew Machera administered the oath of office to Iovanna, who in her esteemed position will oversee the Probation Department at Chelsea District Court. Janelle Reppucci-O’Brien is the court’s Assistant Chief Probation Officer.

Assistant Clerk Magistrate Edward O’Neil welcomed the assemblage to the ceremony, congratulating Iovanna on her well-deserved promotion.

“We are here for a wonderful occasion, the swearing-in of our new chief probation officer, Jessica Iovanna,” said O’Neil.

Dr. Carmen Gomez, former chief probation officer at Chelsea District Court, said it was “an honor and a privilege” to speak at the ceremony.

Gomez commended Jessica’s parents in her remarks. “Thank you [Mr. and Mrs. Iovanna], because you have raised somebody with great ethics, somebody with a big, big heart, somebody who understands the importance of this work, and somebody who from Day 1 has shown dedication and passion for the people we serve,” said Gomez.

Crediting Iovanna’s outstanding leadership and dedication to her responsibilities, Gomez said, “Jessica has done a lot of work to get to this point. I want to tell you how much I appreciate to know that I’m handing this over to somebody as capable and as committed and dedicated as Jessica is.”

Justice Machera, the presiding judge of Chelsea District Court, also congratulated Iovanna on her appointment, stating, “I make a lot of decisions as a judge, but this ended up being one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever made. It’s been a seamless transition, because everybody that knows you [Jessica], knows where you heart is.”

Machera added that he received many positive recommendations about Iovanna. “They’re too numerous to mention. It was a really competitive [candidates’ application process], but at the end, this is your home, this is where you belong,” Machera told Iovanna.

After receiving her oath and being accorded a warm, standing ovation from the audience, Iovanna delivered her first speech as the new chief probation officer.

“This isn’t overwhelming at all,” Iovanna began wittily. “Thank you all so much for taking time out of your schedule to come be here with me for my greatest accomplishment of my professional career so far. I’m truly honored and humbled by all the support and encouragement I’ve received from everyone.”

Iovanna added, “Today, I make a commitment to honoring the values and the mission of the Massachusetts Trial Court and the Massachusetts Probation Service. I understand the position I hold is one of public trust and carries with it a responsibility that isn’t to be taken lightly. I will work to ensure that every individual is not only treated with the dignity and respected they deserve, but also feels heard and valued as a member of our community.”

In a heartfelt message to her family and friends on the momentous occasion, Iovanna offered, “I wouldn’t be who or where I am today, if it wasn’t for your love, support, and guidance. Each of you have always been there for me, through the good times and the bad times. I have confidence that each of you know how much I love you, how much I appreciate you, and how special you are.

“To Mom and Dad, “I don’t know where I would be if it wasn’t for you. Thank you isn’t enough to express my gratitude for all that you’ve done, and continue to do to ensure my success and happiness. By example, you have instilled in me the values of honesty, integrity, compassion, and respect, just to name a few.”

A prolonged ovation, the second one of what was assuredly a most memorable day in her successful career in the judicial system, accompanied Jessica Iovanna, new chief probation officer of Chelsea District Court, to her seat.

The day was emblematic that dedication, professionalism, and excellence in your job can lead to tremendous accomplishments and immense stature in your field.