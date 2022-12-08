Changing of the Guards in Chelsea: Houghton Officially Sworn In As Police Chief

Vowing that his department will be community service officers first and foremost, Keith Houghton was formally sworn in as Chelsea’s police chief at the beginning of Monday night’s City Council meeting.

“I am a son of this community, I was raised here, educated here, played here, worshiped here, and for 36 years I have worked here as a proud officer of the Chelsea Police Department,” said Houghton. “I learned quite a bit here in Chelsea, it is true what they say, it really does take a village of extraordinary individuals, and I have been blessed with their guidance and kindness over the years as it has exposed me to opportunities leading me right here to stand before you as chief.”

During his remarks, Houghton thanked former Chief Brian Kyes, his department, the people of Chelsea, and most importantly, his family, for their support over the years. He noted that many of his close family members have worked for generations as firefighters, accumulating a total of 175 years of service to Chelsea.

As chief, Houghton said it will take the attention of the entire community to address the issues of the opioid epidemic, the mental health crisis, domestic violence, and the harm caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Only by working as a team and in unison will we be successful,” said Houghton. “It takes my commitment as chief pledging to you that all Chelsea police officers are community service officers first,” he said.

Houghton said his policing philosophy calls for he and and all his officers to be fair, accountable, compassionate, and transparent in everything they do. He added that he will continue to make serving the city’s youth a top priority of the department.

“This is Chelsea’s future,” Houghton said. “Their safety, wellbeing, and ability to thrive should be vital areas of focus encompassing the entire community. It is imperative to make resources constantly available to them.”

The new chief said he believes in a policy of engagement over enforcement, but said the department and city must remain diligent, aware, and prepared to address any uptick in gang activity and youth violence.

There will also be a major focus on the neighborhoods of the city, with Houghton stating that he will recommit officers to each neighborhood in the city, expanding on the successful model of the downtown task force. He said he will also further efforts to increase equity and inclusion in the department.

City Manager Thomas Ambrosino said he was excited to take part in his first official swearing in of a new police chief in his nearly eight years in the city.

“I feel it is a rewarding moment because we are about to elevate and promote someone who is truly deserving of this honor,” said Ambrosino. “Chief Houghton was appointed to the Chelsea Police Department back in 1986 and he quickly worked his way through the ranks, becoming a captain in 2002.”

In 2007, Houghton was appointed to lead the department’s criminal investigation divisions, as well as serve as the public information officer for the department.

“He’s really just had a myriad of successful assignments for the Chelsea Police Department in his long career,” said Ambrosino. “In addition, he is academically well versed. He has a master’s degree from Anna Maria College and is a graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.”