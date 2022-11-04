Obituaries 11-3-2022

Ruth Better

Retired Bookkeeper, Graduate of CHS, Class of 1949, loving wife and mother

Funeral Services were held privately in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere for Ruth M. (Rourke) Better, 91, who died on Sunday, October 23 at the Mass General/Brigham Salem Hospital in Salem.

Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Raised and educated in Chelsea, she attended Our Lady of Grace Elementary School, St. Rose High School and graduated from Chelsea High School, Class 1949. Ruth married Robert Better, Sr. in 1951 and the couple remained in Chelsea, where they began their life together, raising their three children.

Ruth was a loving and dedicated wife and mother who also worked as a bookkeeper.

During her career as a bookkeeper, she worked for Union Oil in East Boston, the New England Casket Company and finally retired from Northeast Petroleum Corporation.

Ruth enjoyed her lake house in New Hampshire, spending time with her family and travelling with her friends.

Ruth was born on May 9, 1931 to John J. and Mary (Berg) Rourke in Chelsea. She was the sister of the late Anna E. Quinlan and the late Edward J. Rourke; beloved wife of the late Ret. Chelsea Deputy Chief Robert Better Sr., loving mother of Ret. Chelsea Fire Chief Robert Better, Jr. and his wife, Diana of Marblehead, Gayle L. Jones of Cobbleskill, NY and Paula M. Kerrins and her husband, Atty. Michael P. Kerrins of Lynn; cherished grandmother of Lindsay Northrop and her husband, Bryan of Marblehead, Chelsea Fire Lt. Robert Better, Jr. and his wife, Christine of Medway, Marybeth Bartlett and her husband, Brian of Schenectady, NY, Sarah Cole and her husband, Sean of Latham, NY, Sophia M. Kerrins and Benjamin D. Kerrins, both of Lynn and the great grandmother of Jake, Sam, Jackson, Ryan, Connor, Lenox and Zadie. She is also lovingly survived by her dear brother-in-law, Richard (Red) Quinlan and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Theresa Moore

November 4, 1936 – October 29, 2022

At 85 years of age, Theresa J. Moore, a lifelong resident of Chelsea, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 29 after a brief and sudden decline of health.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she was a loving daughter of the late John L. Stec, Sr. and Concetta (Passariello) Stec.

Theresa married to Robert F. Moore and together they raised their two daughters and son. They moved briefly to Weymouth before returning to Chelsea. Theresa was living in the Green House apartments for the past 20 years. She attended local schools and while in Weymouth she worked for Angelo’s Market. After her return to Chelsea, she worked for many years as a cafeteria worker in the public schools.

Theresa was fiercely devoted to home and family, she most enjoyed her role as a mother and her greatest joy was becoming a grandmother. She would spend time traveling with family to Atlantic City, playing cards and bingo. She was a member of the Chelsea Senior Center and past member of the P.P.C. in Chelsea and the Weymouth Sons of Italy.

Since March, she was residing and receiving supportive care at the Seacoast Nursing and Rehab in Gloucester where she enjoyed new acquaintances and friends, actively participating in the many events at the rehab.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Moore; devoted mother of Barbara Marusa and her husband, Alexander of Hanover, Deborah Forde and her husband, Martin of Middleton and the late James Moore; cherished grandmother of Christina and Jennifer Forde; dear sister of John L. Stec, Jr. of Florida, William Stec of Lynn and his late wife, Janet, Rosemarie Stec of Stoneham, the late Alexander Stec and his late wife, Denise, George Stec, Sophie Orne and her late husband, Robert, and Constance Stec. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to visit with the family and attend her Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea today, Thursday, November 3 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St. Chelsea at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions in Theresa’s name may be made to the friends of Seacoast, c/o 292 Washington St., Gloucester, MA 01930

To send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFH.com.

Kanela “Kay” Murphy

August 27, 1923 – November 1, 2022

Kanela “Kay” Murphy slipped peacefully away in her sleep on Monday, November 1 in the quiet surroundings of her home. She was 99 years old.

Born in 1923, one of five children and the only daughter of the late Costadinos and Theodula (Stavropoulos) Galatis, Kay attended local schools and graduated from Chelsea Senior High School in 1942.

She worked for more than 30 years as a customer service representative for Sears and Roebuck at the Kenmore Landmark Building in Boston. Working at Sears, she was introduced to a co-worker and her future husband, Michael F. Murphy. They were married and together raised their own family of two daughters and two sons.

She was a resident of Revere for the past 30 years, but she always considered Chelsea to be her hometown.

In her lifetime she enjoyed family picnics at Salem Willows, sharing her Greek heritage and traditions and preparing Sunday dinners for her family. She also enjoyed shopping, having a cup of coffee and lunches with friends and attending Greek Church socials and dancing.

She made several trips with the Women’s Guild of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Woburn on ocean cruises and traveling to Greece on occasion. She and her family have been longtime members and supporters of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Boston.

She was the beloved wife of the late Michael F. Murphy, devoted mother and mother-in-law of: Charles Murphy and his wife, Linda of Lynn, Christine O’Leary of Revere and her late husband, James, Lorraine Pennini of Medford and her former husband, Paul Pennini, the late Thomas Murphy and his late and former wife, Val (Long). She was the dear sister of: John Galatis and his wife, Michelle of Revere, the late Nicholas K. Galatis, survived by his wife, Sue Galatis of Gloucester, the late Socrates “Socky” Galatis and his late wife, Ellen, the late Basil K. “Bill” Galatis who is survived by his former wife, Ann Galatis of No. Reading; the loving and cherished grandmother of: Shawn Murphy, Shamus Murphy, Melissa Tornabene, Ryan Murphy, Brian Murphy, Laura Marchese, Michael Pennini and Leah Polacke. She is also survived by 11 adoring great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to visit and attend her funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Saturday, November 5 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The visitation will be immediately followed by an Orthodox Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions in Kanela’s memory may be made to a charity of their choice.

To send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFH.com