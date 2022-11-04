Northeast Metro Tech exploratory Saturday program to return

Superintendent David DiBarri is pleased to share that Northeast Metro Tech’s Saturday Program will return beginning in December, giving non-Northeast students from the school’s sending communities an opportunity to explore its career technical programs.

Students in grades 9-12 who reside in any of Northeast’s sending communities — Chelsea, Malden, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Saugus, Stoneham, Wakefield, Winchester, Winthrop, and Woburn — are invited to attend the Saturday program.

Now in its seventh year, the program enables students who are not enrolled at Northeast to learn more about the industries covered by its career technical education programs. Northeast offers this opportunity free of charge thanks to generous funding from the Cummings Foundation.

The program takes place over three separate four-week sessions, taking place on Saturdays from early December through March. Students are encouraged to attend sessions based on their areas of interest. Each session will feature different Northeast “shops.”

For questions, or to register, contact Program Director Joseph O’Brien at [email protected] or 781-246-0810 ext. 1649

Session 1

Dec. 3, 10, 17 and Jan. 7

Health Assisting, Drafting and Design, Electrical, Carpentry, Design and Visual Communications, Robotics

Session 2

Jan. 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4

Business Technology, Cosmetology, Health Assisting, Robotics, Carpentry and Metal Fabrication

Session 3

Feb. 11 & 18, March 4 & 11

Culinary Arts, Design and Visual Communications, Cosmetology, Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning/Refrigeration, Robotics, Auto Collision Repair, and Dental Assisting.

Northeast offers 16 industry-specific tech programs, which prepare students for careers in:

• Automotive Collision Repair & Refinishing

• Automotive Technology

• Business Technology

• Carpentry

• Cosmetology

• Culinary Arts

• Dental Assisting

• Design & Visual Communications

• Drafting & Design (Computer Aided Drafting)

• Early Childhood Education

• Electrical

• Health Assisting

• HVAC & Refrigeration

• Metal Fabrication & Joining Technologies

• Plumbing & Pipefitting

• Robotics & Automation

For more information about Northeast, visit the school’s website at northeastmetrotech.com.