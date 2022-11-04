Bruins Beat: Bruins sit atop the NHL

With their exciting 6-5novertime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, the Bruins as of press time Wednesday, boast a league-leading record of 9-1-0 (18 points), and although tied in points with Bruce Cassidy’s Vegas Golden Knights in points – Vegas has played one more game. Hampus Lindholm’s OT goal brought the locals back from a two-goal deficit to victory, with the only downside in the game being a possible lower-body injury to goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Tonight’s (Thursday) game will have the Bruins continuing their four-game road trip, being hosted by the New York Rangers (7:00pm), finishing the trip with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00pm.

The Tradition: The Sports Museum’s 21st Annual Fundraising Gala

It’s that time again when fans will have a chance to attend the ‘ultimate fan experience’ – The Tradition, which is The Sports Museum’s Annual Fundraising Gala, to be held on Wednesday, December 7th at the TD Garden at 6:00pm. For those who may not be familiar with this event, a ticket to this event provides financial support to one of the longest running sports museums in the country, as well as the educational programs that The Sports Museum provides to at-risk kids in our community. The event also offers a once in a lifetime experience to mingle with some of New England’s most legendary athletes and industry leaders. Each ticket includes access to complimentary premium food and beverage during the gala reception on TD Garden’s arena floor and a seat at the ‘talk-show’ style awards ceremony. During the ceremony, honorees share career highlights and anecdotal stories that give fans a glimpse into the lives of these Boston sports legends.

Each year, The Tradition honorees are chosen from athletes in the major area sports. The 21st Annual representatives include: Mark Recchi (Boston Bruins), Johnny Damon (Boston Red Sox), Bill Rodgers (Boston Marathon), Lawyer Milloy (New England Patriots), Chanté Bonds (Boston Renegades), Jillian Dempsey (Boston Pride), and M.L. Carr (Boston Celtics). In the coming weeks, a presenter for each honoree will be announced. The program host will be Tom Caron.

Ticketed guests will be treated to a cocktail reception and a ‘talk-show’ style presentation on Wednesday, December 7th at 6:00pm on the arena floor. Tickets for this unique fundraiser benefitting The Sports Museum are now on sale, and can be purchased at www.sportsmuseum.org/events/the-tradition. Tickets for The Tradition are $350. To purchase tickets, explore sponsorship opportunities, and view more information about The Tradition, please visit www.sportsmuseum.org or contact Rachel Locke, Development Manager at The Sports Museum, at [email protected] or call (617) 480-4257. The presenting sponsor of The Tradition this year is New Balance Athletics, Inc. in association with TD Garden and NESN.

FROZEN FENWAY RETURNS IN 2023 WITH A PAIR OF DOUBLEHEADERS

The City of Boston, Hockey East Association, and Fenway Sports Management (FSM), announced the return of outdoor college hockey at Fenway Park with Frozen Fenway 2023, which will feature a Women’s college matchup between Boston University and Holy Cross and a second to be announced contest, as well as two Men’s college games featuring Northeastern vs. UConn and UMass vs. Boston College on January 7. Tickets for the January 7 doubleheader are now on sale.

(Women’s Doubleheader) (game date and times to be announced):

• Boston University vs. Holy Cross

• To Be Announced

Saturday, January 7, 2023 (Men’s Doubleheader):

• Northeastern vs. UConn at 2:30 p.m.

• UMass vs. Boston College at 6:00 p.m.

“Fenway Park is an iconic venue that has already played host to memorable college hockey games, and our schools are excited to take the ice and compete for our fans and bragging rights,” said Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf. “These games at the park will create once-in-a-lifetime memories for the players, students, alumni, and all hockey fans. We are proud to be part of such a special event and appreciate the City of Boston and FSM for welcoming us back.” On the heels of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins, Frozen Fenway 2023, will feature some of the most prestigious teams in college hockey. On the men’s side, the four participating teams have combined to win 16 Hockey East Tournaments and 6 NCAA Tournaments. The Hockey East women’s matchup features the joint-winningest school, Boston University, against the conference’s newest member, Holy Cross. Details for the Boston University-Holy Cross doubleheader, including game date, times, and ticket availability, will be announced at a later date.