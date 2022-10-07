News in Brief

Chelsea Celebrates Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos is cultural celebration with deep roots in Latin America. In this annual event in Chelsea we celebrate the passage of life and death. It’s become a celebration with no borders.

During the month of October local artist Kyle Browne and Sara Peattie of the Puppeteers Cooperative are leading workshops as together we construct Day of the Dead themed puppets. These creations will be a centerpiece of a parade down Broadway from Chelsea City Hall to Chelsea Square the night of our celebration. Want to join us for this artmaking? Contact Kyle at [email protected]

At 5:30 pm the parade leaves City Hall, 500 Broadway and heads down Broadway to Chelsea Square where the festival will take place.

Join us around the ofrenda at the community altar in Winnisimmet Park. Mariachis will perform and a DJ will provide additional music.

Have your face painted or decorate your own facemask.

Stay warm and full throughout the night with some hot drinks and sweet treats from TravelMug Cafe. Refreshments include the traditional pan de muerto, conchas and other Mexican pastries.

This event is presented by the Chelsea Prospers, the City fo Chelsea’s initiative for neighborhood vitality and Jukebox Event.

Local Post Office will be Closed for the Holiday

Post Offices across the Commonwealth will be closed on Monday, October 10, in honor of the federal holiday Columbus Day. Retail services will be unavailable and there will be no street delivery of mail on October 10. Full retail and delivery services will resume on Tuesday, October 11.

You can celebrate by exploring an expansive offering of job opportunities and discovering a new career path at usps.com/careers. Join the proud ranks of postal employees nationwide who take pride in being a part of America’s most trusted federal agency.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Autism Speaks Invites Greater Boston to Walk 2022

The Greater Boston Autism Speaks Walk is back to promote acceptance and raise vital funds for people with autism. This year, the Greater Boston Autism Speaks Walk will be held in person at Boston Common, bringing the community together to fuel the Autism Speaks mission and help create a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.

Everyone is encouraged to participate. Whether you have autism, love someone who does, or are looking to support a diverse, accepting and kind community – you’re invited!

The Greater Boston Walk will be held on Sunday, October 9 at the following location:

Boston Common, 115 Boylston St, Boston, MA

There are many ways to participate nationwide. To find an event in your area that meets your needs, go to autismspeaks.org/walk to learn more.

In the US, autism affects 1 in 44 children and 1 in 45 adults. Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for people with autism and their families. Autism Speaks has aided more than 26 million people with free resources, services and support. The Walk raises vital funds that empower us to provide crucial resources, research, advocacy and support to meet urgent needs today and create a kinder, more inclusive world.

To join the conversation on social by finding @autismspeaks on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter and using #AutismSpeaksWalk.

City to Host Flu Vacine Clinic

The City of Chelsea will host two Community Flu Vaccine Clinics on October 15 and 22, from 10:00 am-4:00 pm, at the Chelsea City Hall.

The clinic is open to all community members, including those with insurance. Flu shots will be free for anyone who does not have insurance. Residents with insurance, however, are asked to bring their insurance card on the day of the clinic.

Anyone ages three and above are welcome to get the flu vaccine. Questions? Please contact Chelsea Health Department by calling 617.466.4082

CIUDAD SERÁ CLÍNICA DE VACUNACIÓN

La Ciudad de Chelsea albergará dos Clínicas Comunitarias de Vacunación contra la Gripe el 15 y el 22 de octubre, de 10:00 am a 4:00 pm, en el City Hall de Chelsea.

La clínica está abierta a todos los miembros de la comunidad, incluidos aquellos con seguro. Las vacunas contra la gripe serán gratuitas para cualquier persona que no tenga seguro. Sin embargo, a los residentes con seguro se les pide que traigan su tarjeta de seguro el día de la clínica.

Cualquier persona mayor de tres años puede vacunarse contra la gripe.

¿Preguntas? Comuníquese con el Departamento De Salud De Chelsea llamando al 617.466.4082