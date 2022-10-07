Avellaneda resigning from City Council

Nearing the end of Monday night’s City Council president, during the time allotted for announcements, Council President Roy Avellaneda dropped a bombshell.

“This is my last City Council meeting, and I appreciate that my family was here tonight, and that my brother received an award and recognition, but it is something that I knew was coming,” said Avellaneda.

Earlier in the evening, firefighters Christian Avellaneda, Stephen Waxman, and fire Captain Michael Gerska were presented department commendations for their roles in helping rescue a resident during a recent fire on Cottage Street.

Avellaneda noted that even some of his family members were likely taken by surprise by his announcement.

“Quite frankly, I have just been overwhelmed with the number of responsibilities that I have been taking on, both as a business owner and taking care of the presidency,” said Avellaneda, who was first elected to the council about 25 years ago.

With the responsibilities he faces, Avellaneda said he saw the council position as the only part of his life that he could cut out for now.

“But I am happy with the decision, and I think we did a lot of work,” said Avellaneda. “I say we, and I know I proposed a lot of stuff, I am happy with the history here of 25 years: the CPA, increasing the residential tax exemption, plenty of zoning changes, wage theft, the nip ban, keeping the 5th Street on-ramp open, having the senior bus program.”

With his resignation, Avellaneda said District 8 Councilor and Vice President Calvin Brown will now assume the council presidency. He said it will also be up to the council to decide if it wants to fill his at-large seat for the remainder of his term, which runs through 2023.

“To the public, I imagine the council would start taking applications for this position to fill it, because it is a decent amount of time, too long I think, but again, I will leave it up to my colleagues,” said Avellaneda. “It is now your court to decide whether or not to fill the position for the unfulfilled year, nearly 14 months.”

Avellaneda thanked his family members for their support over the years, and also noted that he recorded a separate video aimed at thanking the residents and his supporters in Chelsea.

He also had some parting words for long-time clerk to the council Paul Casino, who is retiring at the end of the calendar year.

“I want to say I beat you Paul, I got out of here before you did,” said Avellaneda. “This man has been incredible, he truly has, just to know your way up here and to get things done. He is a straight shooter with no biases, and that is really hard to do with so many characters and personalities up here.”

Several of the councilors praised Avellaneda for his leadership at the helm of the council and expressed surprise that he was stepping down.

“I have served here since I was 23 years old, and you were the only president who gave me an opportunity to lead in some of the most important positions in this body and this government,” said District 5 Councilor Judith Garcia.

Garcia said it’s important to recognize leaders who paved the way for others.

District 2 Councilor Melinda Vega Maldonado also praised Avellaneda for helping her to establish her place in politics.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to work side by side with you, and you have been a tremendous mentor and coach,” Maldonado said.

Brown remembered when he and Avellaneda ran against each other for the same seat and butted heads in their early days on the council.

“But throughout the years, not only have I grown to have a great respect for your integrity, your workmanship, your willingness and dedication to serve and give, it’s been an honor working with and beside you,” said Brown. “Throughout the last few years, we’ve worked terrifically together and worked tirelessly in support of bringing this city together.”

Councilor-At-Large Leo Robinson, the longest serving member of the council, said he was a little shocked that Avellaneda was stepping down, but understood his priorities.

“You have been a good leader for the city, and you have stepped up and introduced a lot of legislation that has benefitted the city,” Robinson said