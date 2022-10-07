Healey and Driscoll Discuss Latino economic development agenda in Chelsea

Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll visited businesses on Broadway, Chelsea, Monday to outline their agenda for economic development for Latinos in Massachusetts. Their vision emphasizes job training, education, entrepreneurship, and making Massachusetts more affordable.

From left, are Sen. Sal DiDomenico, District 5 Councillor Judith Garcia, Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll, mayor of Salem, Democratic nominee Maura Healey, state attorney general, Rep. Dan Ryan, Rep.-Elect Manny Cruz, and Rep. Dr. Jon Santiago.

Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in the Nov. 8 election, and Driscoll, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, visited Colombian Boutique, Janet’s Beauty Salon, and Catrachos Restaurant, where they spoke to Latino business owners about their efforts to grow their businesses.

District 5 Councilor Judith Garcia, Democratic nominee for state representative, led the group’s walk on Broadway. “‘It was an honor to walk shoulder to shoulder with Democratic nominee for governor Maura Healey and Democratic Nominee for Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll as we toured local businesses in Chelsea,” said Garcia. “These businesses have been crucial to the economic growth of our city, and they, in turn, need our help and support. As a state representative, my focus will be on facilitating Chelsea’s economic recovery to serve local small businesses, their workforce, and the communities they serve.”

Chelsea Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer

Hassell is pictured outside Colombian Boutique with

Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll

and Democratic nominee for governor Maura Healey, who

visited Broadway businesses Monday to outline their agenda

for economic development for Latinos in Massachusetts.

There are 30,000 Latino-owned businesses in Massachusetts that generate $4.2 billion in annual revenue and create 27,000 jobs in the state. Over the last decade, the Massachusetts Hispanic/Latino population grew from 627,000 to 887,00 (a 41 percent increase).

Cary Shuman Photos

District 5 Councillor Judith Garcia leads the walk on Broadway

with Kim Driscoll and Maura Healey during their visit

to Chelsea businesses Monday.

“Massachusetts is home to brilliant Latino entrepreneurs, small business owners and talent across a range of industries. Our state is strengthened by Latino residents, and they are major drivers of our economy,” said Healey. “As Attorney General, I’ve worked to partner with and support Latinos, and I will be a Governor who supports them through education, job training, capital, and support for entrepreneurs.” “I’ve been proud to work alongside our Latino residents in Salem to grow our economy and strengthen our public schools,” said Driscoll. “Looking ahead, I’m excited to get to work partnering with Latino leaders, small business owners, and our residents to deliver that same kind of economic empowerment to every