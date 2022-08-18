Chelsea Ward 4 Democratic CommitteeEndorses Roberto Jiménez-Rivera for State Rep.

Special to the Record

The Chelsea Ward 4 Democratic Committee recently endorsed School Committee Member Roberto Jimenez-Rivera for State Representative in his bid for the newly-created 11th Suffolk district.

“The young man from Eleanor Street has demonstrated he loves our city. Roberto, as a member of the School Committee, has shown he’s willing to fight for what our community is being promised and that he’s ready to represent our community in Beacon Hill,” said Ward 4 Committee Chair Attorney Oliva Walsh. “His background as a union organizer, advocating for legislation, has built the relationships that give him a head start over his opponents. Roberto is the representation we need at the State House.”

Mr. Jimenez-Rivera was thrilled to hear about the endorsement. “Ward 4 has traditionally had the highest turnout in our elections, so I am honored to have the Committee’s endorsement. I am particularly committed to supporting our veterans living at the Soldiers’ Home and elsewhere in our district,” said Mr. Jimenez-Rivera. “Our Democratic ward committees are key to building the community power that we need to get legislation passed at the State House. I will continue to work with the committee members and all the residents of Ward 4 to ensure that the needs of our community are at the core of my advocacy as State Representative. Together, we will push from inside and outside of the State House to secure a better future for us all.”

Chelsea’s Ward 4 includes all of Pratville, the area around the Chelsea Commons shopping center, and most of the area surrounding the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home. The primary election for Chelsea’s new district is on Tuesday, September 6. Residents can vote on Election Day between 7AM-8PM, during the Early Voting period of August 27-September 2 at City Hall during regular business hours, or by mail. To contact Roberto Jimenez-Rivera’s campaign for questions on how to vote, call 617-466-9149.