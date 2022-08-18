North Atlantic States Regional Council OfCarpenters Endorses Judith García for State Rep.

Special to the Record

The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC) has officially endorsed Judith García in her run for the 11th Suffolk district’s state representative seat.

NASRCC is part of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, one of North America’s largest building-trades unions, and it represents over 28,000 carpenters, pile drivers, shop and millmen, and floorcoverers working across the northeastern United States. It is committed to establishing fair wages, benefits, and safe working conditions for workers.

“The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters is proud to endorse Judith Garcia as the next State Representative for Chelsea and Everett in the 11th Suffolk district,” said NASRCC Political Director Joe O’Brien. “Judith has been a leader in her community and a tireless advocate for working families. We look forward to continuing that work with her in the Massachusetts State House.”

Since announcing her candidacy for state representative in February of 2022, García has maintained the importance of unions and workers’ rights. “Unions are the backbone of this country,” she said. “They protect our workers and strengthen our rights. NASRCC is bold, they are committed to bettering conditions not only for their own members but for all workers. I am honored that they have trusted me with their endorsement.

In addition to NASRCC, García has received the support of SEIU 888 and the endorsements of the Carpenters Local 328, Ironworkers Local 7, MWPC PAC, and a host of local leaders including activist Gladys Vega, Chelsea School Committee President Kelly García, and Chelsea City Council President Roy Avellaneda.

“We need bold leadership, courageous leadership, who will not shy away from difficult tasks but face them head on with the consent of the people they represent,” García said.

García faces two opponents in the Democratic Primary in the 11th Suffolk district’s race for state representative, which will be on September 6, 2022.

Learn more at electjudithgarcia.com.