Excel Academy Ranked Top Public High School

East Boston and Chelsea, MA — Earlier this year, Excel Academy High School was ranked in the top 3% of public high schools nationwide by the U.S. News and World Report. The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

“Excel Academy prepared me for my future in so many aspects. I believe I got a great education here. I was able to choose classes I was interested in. For me, it was computer science, which was offered all four years,” said graduating senior Kevin Caballero, who is headed to Dartmouth College in the fall. “Excel Academy prepared me emotionally and mentally. It taught me how to connect with others and how to ask for resources when I need them. They taught me how to get a great education and have fun.”

“Receiving national recognition for our students’ accomplishments validates the hard work invested every day by our students, teachers, counselors, and administrators,” said Head of School, Sarah Stuntz. “Our collaborative efforts to ensure our students succeed in their post-secondary goals are paying off in big ways.”

Excel Academy High School was ranked the 16th top public high school in Massachusetts, outperforming many nearby suburban districts. Moreover, Excel Academy was rated the top open enrollment, nonselective public high school in Boston and ranked #4 in Massachusetts for college readiness.

Excel Academy has an eight-person College Access and Postsecondary Success team that supports all students to develop and attain their postsecondary goals beginning in fifth grade all the way through their sixth year as an alum of our schools.

Founded in 2003, Excel Academy Charter Schools is a network of four charter public schools – three middle schools and one high school – serving approximately 1,400 students from East Boston and Chelsea. For more information, visit www.excelacademy.org/impact.