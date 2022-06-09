Olympic Gold Medalist Angela Ruggiero Speaks at JBGC Breakfast

Angela Ruggiero, the most highly decorated American women’s hockey player of all time, was the guest speaker at the Jordan Boys and Girls Club Breakfast Series Tuesday at the clubhouse on Willow Street.

Ruggiero was the youngest member of the gold-medal-winning USA women’s hockey team in the 1998 Winter Olympics. Her USA hockey teams won three additional medals (two silver, one bronze) in the 2002, 2006, and 2010 Winter Olympics.

During her senior year at Harvard, Ruggiero received the Patty Kazmaier Award as the most outstanding women’s hockey player in the country.

Breakfast Chair Mark Robinson altered the format of the breakfast and engaged in a one-on-one dialogue with Ruggiero. The four-time Olympian spoke about her remarkable career that began in California playing on boys’ youth hockey teams and idolizing Wayne Gretzky – to representing the United States on a national team at the age of 15, to her decision to attend Choate Rosemary Hall prep school in Connecticut where she played three sports – to her All-American and Academic All-American career at Harvard. She also holds a Master’s in Education from the University of Minnesota and a Master’s in Business Administration from Harvard University.

Ruggiero is the chief executive officer and founder of Sports Innovation Lab.

Guests at the breakfast agreed that it was a wonderful, inspiring presentation by Ms. Ruggiero, who was a pioneer for women’s hockey and continues to advance the sport internationally.