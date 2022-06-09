Phoenix Charter Academy Teen Arrested for Bringing Gun to School

A 16-year-old student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school at the Phoenix Charter Academy on Thursday, June 2.

“School officials implemented all safety procedures effectively, quickly confiscating the weapon, placing the school on lockdown, and calling the Chelsea Police,” stated Beth Anderson, the founder and CEO of the Phoenix Charter Academy. “The student was arrested by Chelsea police and removed from the school.”

Anderson stated that police are investigating the incident and the school is cooperating with the investigation.

“No threats were made to any students, no one was hurt, and the police have assured us that there is no current threat,” added Anderson. “Given recent national events, the school had recently reviewed its safety policies and procedures, ensuring that we have strong security measures in place to create a safe environment for our students.”

The Phoenix Charter Academy in Chelsea is located at 175 Hawthorne St. and was founded in 2006. The school currently serves about 200 students from ages 14-22, and held its graduation on June 2.