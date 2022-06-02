Price Rite Marketplace, Feed the Children AndThe Salvation Army Donate Food to Chelsea Families

Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children, together with event partners Kraft Foods and The Salvation Army Chelsea/East Boston Corps, will provide food and essentials to families in the Chelsea area to help fight food insecurity. Eight-hundred local families will receive a 25-pound box of food; a 15-pound box of essentials including shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal care items; and additional shelf-stable items provided by Price Rite Marketplace. The families were pre-identified by The Salvation Army Chelsea/East Boston Corps.

On Thursday, June 2, the opening Ceremony: Will be 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at The Salvation Army on 258 Chestnut St., in Chelsea.

The distribution of food and essentials will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Several officials will be in attendance:

Tom Ambrosino, City Manager, City of Chelsea

Dr. Almudena (Almi) G. Abeyta, Superintendent, Chelsea Public Schools

Isael Gonzalez, Commanding Officer, The Salvation Army Chelsea/East Boston Corps

Kelsey Perkins, District Director, Congresswoman Katherine Clark (D-MA)

Kevin McDonnell, Senior Vice President, Price Rite Marketplace

Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children.

Two Feed the Children and Price Rite Marketplace semi-trucks filled with food and essentials will be distributed to 800 families.

Volunteers will be on-site serving and assisting members of the Chelsea community.

Remarks from Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children as well as local dignitaries who will speak to the issue of food insecurity in the community.

Fighting hunger is at the heart of Price Rite Marketplace’s charitable giving and paired with Feed the Children’s vision to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry, they have created the initiative, Feeding Minds & Bodies. The campaign’s goal is help tackle childhood hunger and promote healthy childhood development by providing food, personal care items, books and school supplies throughout the year. Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children will host eight events throughout 2022, beginning in May and running through the fall. With one in six U.S. children living in a food insecure household, hunger remains a serious issue in many communities, especially during summer months. Since the two organizations first began working together in 2015, more than 40,000 families have received the fresh fruit, vegetables and groceries they need to help nourish their families.