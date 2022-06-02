Chelsea Student Wins Posse Scholarship and Will Attend Prestigious Bryn Mawr College

After a grueling two years of pandemic-interrupted learning, a Chelsea student overcame the odds to gain admission to Bryn Mawr College on a Posse Scholarship with the help of a mentoring program – Minds Matter Boston – which guided her through the emotional and academic ups-and-downs of COVID.

With the support of mentors from Minds Matter Boston (MMB), Angie Quiroz, the talented and driven senior from Excel Academy Charter High School, is preparing for college life and the opportunity to reach her full potential.

Minds Matter Boston is a mentoring organization devoted to helping low-income BPS students gain acceptance to college. At MMB, Angie was connected with two mentors who met with her every Saturday for three hours, including virtually throughout the pandemic. Through the program, Angie was also able to attend summer classes at prestigious colleges, which introduced her to new experiences and acted as a catalyst for her enthusiasm to pursue a four-year degree.

Volunteers from various Boston businesses and organizations dedicate hundreds of hours over three years to guide their mentees through college prep, as well as helping them to navigate how to apply for colleges and secure grants and scholarships. This commitment has resulted in 100% of MMB graduates gaining admission to four-year colleges. In addition, $1.4 million in scholarships was awarded to MMB graduates in 2021 alone.

Angie credits the mentoring she received from MMB as crucial to navigating the unique and difficult challenges posed by spending her last two years of high school entirely in a pandemic learning environment.

“Angie’s story encapsulates what we do at Minds Matter of Boston,” said Executive Director Rachel Kanter. “Her determination and talent, coupled with the support and advice of her mentors, allowed her to excel in school and her community. We are so excited to see how Angie applies her talent and passion in the next stage of her education.”

To learn more about MMB and how to get involved, visit https://www.mindsmatterboston.org/ Minds Matter Boston connects driven and determined students from low-income families in the Greater Boston area with the people, preparation, and possibilities to succeed in college, create their future, and change the world. Since our founding in Boston nearly 20 years ago, Minds Matter Boston has achieved remarkable and consistent success – 100% of our students have been accepted into a four-year college, and 97% of alumni are still enrolled or have graduated from college