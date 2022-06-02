News in Brief

June is Porch Fire Safety Month in Chelsea

The Chelsea Fire Department is once again promoting Porch Fire Safety for the month of June. Rear porch fires are a major source of fast moving fires that can threaten our densely populated neighborhoods. These fires can burn undetected by occupants or interior smoke alarms. The Chelsea Fire Department needs your help! Please take these 3 easy steps to help prevent porch fires in your home:

1. Grilling Safety: Grilling is not allowed on porches in the city! You must grill in the yard at ground level, at least 10’ from any structure.

2. Smoking Safety: If you smoke, put your cigarettes out. All the way out. Every time. Wet your butts down and dispose in heavy metal cans with sand. NEVER discard cigarettes in mulch or potted plants. NEVER toss cigarette butts from windows or porches.

3. Storage safety: Your back porch is your family’s second means of egress out of your home in case of fire or other emergency. Unnecessary storage adds weight and fire load to your porch. Do not use your porch for bulk storage! Always keep your escape route and stairway clear for easy egress.

Porch Fire Safety is important. Each year there are over 100 grill fires in Massachusetts, almost half extended to a dwelling. 70% of these fires occur between May and September. Nearly 150 residential fires are started outside by cigarettes and extend to a building. Please do your part to help protect our neighborhoods.

Members of the Chelsea Fire Department will be partnering with La Colaborativa, the Salvation Army Chelsea Corps and Market Basket this month to spread the message that preventing porch fires is everyone’s responsibility. We thank you for your support and wish you a safe and happy summer season!

Mass of Thanksgiving on Sunday

Fr. Dan Mahoney, pastor of Saint Francis de Sales parish, will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving at Saint Francis de Sales Church, 303 Bunker Hill Street “On the top of Bunker Hill” also affectionately known as “The Firefighter’s Church” on Sunday, June 5 at 3 p.m.

Fr. Dan will celebrate 66 years of priesthood, 54 years at Saint Francis de Sales parish and 44 years as pastor of Saint Francis de Sales. He also celebrates 27 years as assistant chaplain of the Boston Fire Department, 31 years as chief chaplain of the Boston Fire Department and chaplain of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, the 100 Club of Massachusetts, Boston Firefighters Local 718 ASL-CIO and previously served as chaplain of the Cambridge, Chelsea, Revere and Wayland fire departments as well as chaplain for many Charlestown organizations.

Everyone is invited to attend this Mass of Thanksgiving. Parking will be available at Flatley’s (formerly Schrafft’s) with shuttle service beginning at 2pm. Due to inflation and unemployment – Dr. Dan is asking for no gifts. Your presence is your gift.