Commission Recommends Safety Measures for Marlborough Street

The Traffic and Parking Commission is recommending action to help safety issues in one area of the city, while continuing to look at recommendations for the intersection of Jefferson and Washington avenues.

Tuesday, the commission approved several traffic calming measures on Marlborough Street at the request of District 4 City Councillor Enio Lopez.

Lopez said there have been complaints from the neighborhood about speeding along Marlborough Street, adding that a child was struck by a car on the street over the summer.

Housing and Community Development Director Alexander Train said the city’s traffic consultant made several recommendations for the intersections of Marlborough and Highland streets, as well as for Marlborough Street toward Broadway.

“Our traffic consultant developed a traffic calming plan for Marlborough Street, as well as the intersection of Marlborough Street and Highland Street,” said Train. “Right now, the plan calls for the implementation of three speed humps on Marlborough Street that are approximately three inches in height that would slow speeding traffic, combined with new pedestrian signage and pavement marking at the intersection of Marlborough and Highland.”

The traffic consultant had also recommended an elevated intersection at Highland and Marlboro, but the fire department determined that the elevated intersection would inhibit the movements of fire trucks.

Train said there would be solar-powered flashing lights to warn drivers on Marlborough Street of the upcoming speed humps.

The commission approved the safety plan, which will still have to be approved by the City Council.

Traffic consultants and the public works department will also likely have recommendations for the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Avenue by the February meeting.

Mary Festa, who lives near the intersection, said that since she brought the issue before the traffic commission in December, she witnessed an accident at the intersection.

“Some guy was coming up from the center, coming up from Washington Street,” said Festa. “I heard him come around the corner and heard a big boom.”

She said she believes the intersection would be safer if there was more of a sharp corner and a shorter crosswalk for pedestrians at the intersection.

“We certainly recognize the safety issues at that intersection,” said Train. “Our department, in coordination with the DPW, is looking at various traffic calming and safety measures that could be implemented. Usually, that type of assessment takes two to three months in order to complete, so we are hoping that by the next meeting we will have a recommendation to make to you, the neighborhood, and the Traffic and Parking Commission.”