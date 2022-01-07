Fidel Maltez Named New Town Manager of Reading: Chelsea’s DPW Commissioner Will Begin New Post Feb. 14

Fidel Maltez, who has served commendably as Chelsea’s commissioner of public works since 2019, has accepted a position as the new town manager of Reading.

Maltez, who was previously Chelsea’s assistant DPW director, will begin in his new leadership role Feb. 14. He will leave his position in Chelsea Feb. 11.

Fidel Maltez

Maltez, 38, signed his contract in Reading Monday, with his wife, Maria Belen Power, and their two daughters, Maya and Ana Victoria, proudly viewing the ceremony in the presence of the Reading Select Board.

Maltez said he was excited about his new position.

“It’s a great opportunity for my family and my professional career,” said Maltez. “It’s a very prestigious position and Reading is a very, well-managed town. It’s a town that’s known for having great finances and great staff. It’s definitely a good position to step into. It’s a little different from Chelsea, but what I’ve learned in Chelsea will definitely help me succeed in that position – which is to be resident-oriented, to be out in the community, to not lead from a desk but lead from the residents, and really try to do right by the residents.”

He Made a Huge Impact in Chelsea

Maltez is universally respected in Chelsea for being a brilliant administrator who brought daily passion and energy to his position as the head of the Department of Public Works. Working in coordination with City Manager Thomas Ambrosino, Maltez led large infrastructure projects on Essex Street, Maverick Street, and upper Broadway.

The well-maintained streets and parks in Chelsea, from Voke Park to Quigley Park, are a credit to the diligence and hard work of Maltez and his department.

During his tenure in Chelsea, Maltez has also overseen the development of the city’s annual capital improvement plan. Last year, Maltez became involved in the overall city overall budget process.

“I’ve been going above and beyond my normal duties in public works and really learning from Tom [Ambrosino] on what it takes to go to the next step,” said Maltez. “Tom is the reason why I was able to get this new position. Tom is a great mentor. He’s been in the public service sector for 30 years, and he knows everything about municipal management, and there is not one question that I’ve asked Tom where he doesn’t know the answer. He’s seen it all. He’s also a very supportive boss.

‘I’m very thankful to everyone in Chelsea for all the support I’ve gotten over the years,” he concluded.

A Success Story Begins in Nicaragua

Fidel Maltez grew up in Managua, Nicaragua, where he met his future wife, Maria Belen Power, while they were students in the same high school.

Fidel attended Lafayette College (Penn.) where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering. He also holds a master’s degree in Public Policy from Tufts University and was recently accepted as a Senior Fellow at the Harvard University Kennedy School of Executive Education.

Following his graduation from Lafayette, Maltez joined Cintas Corporation and worked there for 13 years. “I absolutely loved the experience,” said Maltez. “Maria and I were able to live in China for three years through Cintas.”

Fidel Maltez and Maria Belen Power were married in 2011 and live in Chelsea with their two children. Maria is the associate executive director of GreenRoots and an appointee to President Joseph Biden’s Environmental Justice Advisory Council.

Praise from City Officials

Town Manager Tom Ambrosino and Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson praised Maltez for his outstanding work in the city and wished him well in his new endeavor.

“Fidel is a fabulous employee, a great manager, and I’m going to miss him a great deal here,” said Ambrosino. “But I also think this is a tremendous opportunity for him. I’m really excited for him, and I think he’s going to make a great town manager in Reading.”

“This is an excellent opportunity for Fidel,” said Robinson. “We in the city of Chelsea hate to lose good people, but I wish him nothing but the best. Fidel did a great job in Chelsea. We will miss the energy that he brings to City Hall.”