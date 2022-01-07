Best-Selling Author Laurie Stolarz Speaks to Chelsea High Students

Laurie Faria Stolarz, award-winning author of several popular young adult novels including the Dark House series, the Touch 17 series, Shutter, and Bleed, made a guest speaking appearance at Chelsea High School.

Stolarz, who has sold more than one million books worldwide, delivered an inspirational talk to CHS students. She related that while she wasn’t a standout student in her English classes in high school, she never gave up on her dream of being an author.

Through perseverance, a strong belief in her skills, and a marvelous ability to entertain young adults with her captivating works, Stolarz generated interest from book publishers. Once given the opportunity to showcase her ingenious writings, Stolarz soon became a best-selling author.

“She’s just great,” offered a student as Stolarz autographed one of her novels following the presentation.