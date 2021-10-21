MVES Urges Seniors to Get Both Flu and COVID Vaccinations ASAP

With the flu preparing to settle in for the fall and winter, it is crucial seniors take proactive steps against the flu. Public health officials are urging Americans, especially older adults, to get their seasonal flu vaccine early this year, especially with the COVID-19 Pandemic still in existence. Those over 65 years of age are more susceptible to both the flu and COVID-19. Both diseases prompt an inflammatory response in individuals and people with underlying health conditions, such as coronary artery disease, are already at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the CDC. It’s more important than ever to get a flu shot this fall — and the sooner the better. And if you have not received both doses for your COVID Vaccine, please do so as soon as possible as well.

Mystic Valley Elder Services wants to remind individuals that it is offering free transportation services via one of MVES’ transportation providers to adults 60 years and older to local COVID-19 and Flu vaccine sites. You do not have to wait until you have booked an appointment to be vaccinated or to receive a flu shot to receive free transportation for COVID-19 vaccinations including any booster shots recommended by your primary care physician along with transportation for those electing to receive the annual flu vaccine.

The CDC stated the Pfizer COVID-19 booster is now available to individuals 65 years of age and older and individuals 60 years of age and older at risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions.

MVES understands that older adults are more susceptible to the flu and pandemic and feels it is important to help all older residents in its 11 communities served get vaccinated for both. So if you live in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield or Winthrop, give us a call at 781-324-7705. MVES offers translation services over the phone or on our website mves.org.

