Pressley Endorses Candidates for Chelsea City Council and School Committee

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley announced her endorsement of Damali Vidot for Councillor At Large on the Chelsea City Council, Marisol Santiago for District Three Councillor, Maria Belen Power for District Eight Councillor, and Roberto Jiménez Rivera for Chelsea School Committee At Large.

“The people of Chelsea have experienced deep injustice for generations — economic inequality, environmental injustice, disparate educational opportunities, transit inequities, and more — conditions created by short-sighted, exclusionary policies. Damali, Marisol, Maria, and Roberto have all devoted themselves to advocating for every Chelsea resident, to laying out a more inclusive, equitable vision for the City, and then fighting to make it a reality,” said Congresswoman Pressley. “At this critical inflection point — when we have the power to pursue a more just, equitable future or risk falling back into an unjust, pre-pandemic status quo — the people of Chelsea deserve leaders like Damali, Marisol, Maria, and Roberto.”

In 2018, after serving nine years on the Boston City Council, Congresswoman Pressley became the first woman of color elected to represent Massachusetts in Congress, representing the Seventh Congressional District, which includes Chelsea, along with much of Boston, the entirety of Somerville, Everett, and Randolph, and parts of Cambridge and Milton.

Each of the candidates endorsed today has also received the Pressley Policy Pledge distinction, reflective of their commitment to a range of key policies, including reform of our criminal legal system, student debt cancellation, fare-free public transit, and more.