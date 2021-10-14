Yalile Maldonado Appointed to Salem State University Board of Trustees

Yalile Maldonado, of Shrewsbury, has been appointed to the Salem State University Board of Trustees by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. Maldonado grew up in Chelsea, Massachusetts and currently serves as an adolescent social worker for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) in Chelsea. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology in from Salem State in 2009 before completing her Master of Social Work at Salem State in 2020.

“I came to the United States as an immigrant of Honduras at the age of 13,” said Maldonado. “My goal was to live the American Dream and make a difference in the world that we all live in. Salem State has helped make that dream come true. I am thrilled to be in a position to give back to the University that has given so much to me and my family.”

“I look forward to Ms. Maldonado brining her talent, passion and knowledge to the Salem State University Board of Trustees and the important work we have ahead,” said Board of Trustees Chair Rob Lutts. “She brings a clear dedication to Salem State and to bettering the lives of others, and her skills will be invaluable as we seek to ensure that our institution thrives for years to come.”

As a Salem State University Trustee, Ms. Maldonado serves on the Academic Affairs and Student Life Committee and the Risk Management and Audit Committee. She was sworn in as a Board member on September 13, 2021.

A licensed certified social worker, Maldonado has served in various roles at DCF including her current position as adolescent social worker. She joined the department in 2014 as a social worker for families dealing with difficulties around domestic violence, substance abuse, mental illness, physical abuse and neglect. As part of her graduate studies at Salem State, Maldonado gained experience in intake and response at DCF, including conducting non-emergency investigations and emergency responses.

Prior to joining DCF, Maldonado held roles at Massachusetts General Hospital as a case manager and medical abstractor. Before that, she served students and families in roles at Bay Cove Human Resources and Clark Avenue Middle School.

About Salem State University

