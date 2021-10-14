Leo Robinson Announces His Candidacy for Re-Election

Councilor at-large Leo Robinson, five term President of the City Council, announces his re-electoin campaign with these words: “I’m all in.” The following is his statement.

I am a lifelong resident of Chelsea, family man, homeowner, Veteran of the United States Army, and have served five terms as President of the City Council.

It has been my pleasure to represent you as Councilor At-Large for the Chelsea City Council. This past term much has been achieved, regardless of the global pandemic, including balancing budgets that do not require a proposition 2 ½ override, promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, adopted M.G.L. c 60 s3f for Veterans Assistance Fund, Acquiring 41-43 Orange St for affordable housing, passing Covid-19 relief funds for residents and businesses, etc.

My priorities continue to be around creating economic opportunities for Chelsea businesses, continuing to work of affordable homeownership opportunities, public safety, education, quality of life and neighborhood improvement, balancing budgets, and improving city services. I pledge to work tirelessly to make Chelsea a better place to live, work and raise a family. I am so proud of all we have accomplished. We have improved the city’s communication and accountability to residents, increase the use of technology to enhance city services, improve public safety, improving on job opportunities and trainings, and revitalizing the Downtown Broadway corridor.

When re-elected, I promise to continue to show up at every meeting, have meaningful insight to contribute, be a voice of reason but also demand solutions when warranted, lead an open and honest government, and always remember that the privilege extended to me to serve means that I need to continue to concern myself about each and every resident of the City, including you.

I ask for your support on November 2, 2021 so that I may continue to work on the issues that are important to all of us.

Thank you for considering my candidacy and please go out to vote on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.