The Chelsea Fire Department Hosts Open House at Central Fire Station

The Chelsea Fire Department hosted an Open House Saturday at the Central Fire Station.

Fire Department Educator Omar Frometa said the event was part of Fire Prevention Week and was designed to strengthen the department’s relationship with the community, with the underlying message of learning the sounds of safety, such as the difference between smoke detector alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.

“We’ve been presenting information regarding carbon monoxide and how it’s odorless, colorless, and tasteless, and people need to know that when that specific alarm goes off, you call 9-1-1 immediately – that’s considered an emergency,” said Frometa.

Carbon monoxide detectors are required in the basement and on every living level of the residence, according to Frometa. Smoke detectors are required by code in Chelsea inside each bedroom and outside, within 10 feet of the entrance.

Families enjoyed meeting the firefighters at the educational event. The department distributed special souvenir gifts, including a children’s fire hat. There were also complimentary slices of pizza available for all guests.

“Everything is going well,” said Frometa, who has been a firefighter for 22 years. “We enjoy keeping the city safe.”