Cataldo Expands Services Beyond 911

Cataldo continues to expand its healthcare services in order to better serve local communities. As the largest 911-response provider in Massachusetts, Cataldo continues to support cities and towns across the Commonwealth by providing reliable 911-response support and Emergency Medical Dispatch services.

Cataldo has become a key partner in supporting large scale COVID testing and vaccination sites. Most recently, Cataldo supported the Fenway Park and the Hynes Convention Center vaccination sites, and continues to support mobile vaccination programs throughout the greater metro area, Fall River, New Bedford and beyond. Through collaborations with state and local resources, Cataldo crews have provided COVID testing for over 300,000 residents and provided more than 500,000 vaccinations.

In 2019, Cataldo was awarded the first Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH) license in Massachusetts. Since then, in collaboration with local healthcare providers, highly trained SmartCare paramedics participate as key members of patient care teams, supporting homebound patients with urgent care and chronic care management. On-demand, urgent care visits extend the reach of local healthcare organizations, and help patients avoid after hours emergency room visits. Paramedics have access to diagnostic tools, lab options, medications, oxygen and more, supporting substantive interventions that reduce avoidable emergency department visits and hospital re-admissions. In collaboration with doctor-lead, patient care teams, SmartCare is helping to improve continuity of care for patients of the largest healthcare providers in the region. The value of in-home, on-demand, urgent care is on the rise. In 2020 SmartCare saw a 300% increase in the number of patients treated in their home as an alternative to visiting a traditional emergency department for after hours, urgent needs.

A leader in EMS education, the Cataldo Education Center (CEC) is an accredited training and education facility providing education and training resources for EMS, public safety, and healthcare personnel. The CEC supported local vaccination training efforts, recently added a Choke Saver program to its training options, and is adding EMT-A and paramedic training programs in the fall.

Cataldo remains a leader in EMS services, and continues to set the bar as high as possible for the patient services it provides. Currently, Cataldo supports 20 municipal 911 contracts and is pleased to announce the recent award of the emergency response contract with the Town of Stoneham, and the renewal of the contract with West Newbury. Through its North Shore division, Atlantic Ambulance, Cataldo has provided West Newbury with emergency services for more than 8 years. Services for municipalities include 911 response, Emergency Medical Dispatch, education and training, and community support.