Attorney Olivia Anne Announces Bid for City Council, District 2

Attorney Olivia Anne Walsh receives her nomination papers for City Council, District 2, at the Chelsea City Clerk’s Office.

“As a longtime resident of District 2, I have a true and unwavering sense of appreciation and loyalty to the City and my fellow residents, and pledge to be a full-time councilor,” she said.

Walsh brings over four decades of experience in government at both City and State levels, serving most recently as Legislative Chief of Staff to a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

The Preliminary Election will be held on September 21, 2021, followed by the City Election on November 2, 2021.